Herbert R. "Jake" Jesse
Green Bay - Herbert "Jake" R. Jesse passed away on June 22, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Green Bay. He was born on September 17, 1924 in Wausau. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was stationed at Camp Ledo, India as part of the China, Burma, India (CBI) Theater. Herb married Garnet "Diane" Prahl on August 2, 1952. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His humor and wit shined brightly all of his life. Jake and Diane resided in Wausau for several years before retiring to the Lake Tomahawk area in 1985.
Herb is survived by daughter Susan (Terry Roberts) Green Bay, son Mike (Barb) Jesse Sauk Rapids, MN. His wife Diane, son Patrick and daughter Sandra predeceased him. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many beloved family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, June 28 at the Bolger Funeral Home in Woodruff. Visitation 10:00 a.m. Services at 11:00 a.m.
