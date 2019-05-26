|
|
Howard Kenneth Poland
Schofield - Howard Kenneth Poland, 95, ended his journey on this earth April 30, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1923, in Luke, Maryland, to Acye Melgar Poland and Marion Brown Ferrens. He told stories of how during the depression he would hunt quail and squirrel in the mornings before school and his mother would cook them for dinner that evening. He became an iron worker at age 17 and continued to be a member of the union iron workers until his death, receiving a 75-year pin award.
At age 18, he enlisted in the Army to fight in WWII. He was a member of the 86th Infantry Division known as the Blackhawks working as a combat engineer. He fought in the European theater in the Allied advance into Berlin. After Germany surrendered, he was sent back to the US only to be put on a ship two weeks later to be part of the US invasion of Japan. The hydrogen bombs were dropped while he was in route and the invasion never occurred. He did spend nearly a year stationed in the Philippines having the distinction of being in both the European and Pacific theaters during the war. A great memory for him and his son was attending an Honor Flight in 2011.
He returned home and continued his career as an iron worker. He met and then married Genevieve Irene Lease on November 30, 1947. During their 19-year marriage they had two children, Howard Dale Poland, D.C. (Jane) of Wausau, and Pamela Lynn Poland Linam (David) of Littleton, CO. On July 20, 1984, he married Gean Zespe and they happily lived together at Mason Woods in Cecil, until her passing on July 2006 Howard lived at Mason Woods for 22 years while being a proud member of the Masonic Temple.
Howard leaves behind his children, six grandchildren; Laura Poland Nicol (Duncan); Kresta Poland Mitchell (Josh), both of Naples, FL; Evan Poland (Gina); Chelsea Poland (fiancée Andy), both of Wausau,
Jason Linam (Isabel) of Denver, CO and Eric Linam (Lauren), Littleton, CO; five great grandchildren.
Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, boating and 4-wheeling. He loved socializing at local establishments where he lived and will be missed by many.
A private family service with military honors will be held at the Helke Funeral Home. Friends may sign the family guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 26, 2019