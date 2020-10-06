Howard Schultz
Green Bay - Howard "Howie" James Schultz, age 85, of Green Bay WI, formerly of Shawano WI, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
An outdoor funeral service for Howard will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St John's Lutheran Church in the Town of Herman. A private burial for family will take place in St John's Cemetery, Town of Herman, immediately following the service. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the St. John Cemetery Society, for which Howie once served as Chairman.
