Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Howard Zell


1931 - 2020
Howard Zell Obituary
Howard Zell

Mosinee - Howard F. Zell, 88, Mosinee, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 17, 1931, in Moon, the son of the late Norman and Helen (Kessler) Zell. He married Joan Clark on July 1, 1971, in Halder. She survives.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1953. He was a retired truck driver and the previous Commander of the Mosinee VFW Post 8733, and a leader of the Honor Guard and post Chaplain. He was also the past chairman of St. Patrick's Parish Board and longtime usher and money counter. Howard was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors, besides his wife, Joan, include his three children, Jeffrey (Pauline) Zell, Mosinee, Tammy (Bob) Crouch, Reno, Nevada, and Julie (Keith) Baxter, Mosinee; five grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Kickbusch, Justin Gottfried, Jenna (Brody) Zebro and Brooke and Troy Baxter; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Kickbusch and Emmett Zebro; a brother, Michael (Virginia) Zell, Rochester, Minn.; and four sisters, Susan (Gary) Moran, Betsy (Tom) Doran and Ann (Steve) Hagman, all of Mosinee, and Laurie (Keven) Watje, Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Joe Olszewski.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 4 to May 6, 2020
