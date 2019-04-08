Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Mosinee - Hugh H. Henke, 82, Mosinee, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids.

He was born Jan. 13, 1937, in Mosinee, the son of the late Arnold and Esebella (Cartwright) Henke. He married Rena Truax on March 14, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa. She survives.

Hugh was a U.S. Navy veteran serving our country from 1955 to 1959 on the USS Canberra. He was employed at Mosinee Paper Corporation for 34 years, retiring in 1999. Our Dad was a kind and generous person who enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing and going to a casino.

Survivors, besides his wife, Rena, include his children, Carmen (Chuck) Crawford, St. Cloud, Minn., and Carol (Allan) Hahn, Jeff Henke and Shelby (Nathan) Perkins, all of Mosinee; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Amanda Crawford, Jacob and Jared Hahn, Alexis (Nico) Mahner, Brittany (John) Small and Samantha (Joe) Strebig; his great-grandchildren, Lorien, Llydia, Lillian, Case, Jackson & Emma; and a sister, Doris Akey, Schofield. He was preceded in death by a sister, Garnett Schenzel and a brother, Harold.

At Hugh's request a private family services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
