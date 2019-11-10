|
|
Ida Shimel
Merrill - Ida Minna (Schuster) Shimel, age 88, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born in the Town of Berlin on June 24, 1931, to the late Emil & Erna (Butt) Schuster. On June 18, 1952, Ida married Elvin Lee Shimel at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Berlin, Marathon County, where she remained a member. The two went on to celebrate 58 wonderful years of marriage with each other before Lee passed away on August 13, 2010.
Ida worked for Fromm Brothers, Hansen Glove, as well as Lincoln Textiles before she started farming full time with her husband until her retirement in 1993. Ida & Lee took great pride in their herd of Guernsey cattle and they were members of the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders Association. She was very talented at crocheting afghans and doilies as well as cross stitch. Ida enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She had a great love of the outdoors and was proud to keep her lawn tidy and of her extensive vegetable garden. Ida & Lee were on a bowling league for many years. She also loved to bake bread and cinnamon rolls. Ida enjoyed traveling in North Central Wisconsin and other trips to Rapid City, SD; Holland, MI, for the Tulip Festival; and Disney World. Most of all, Ida was fortunate to be able to spend time and truly get to know her grandchildren and great grandchildren which made a great impact on their lives.
Ida is survived by her daughter Patty (Jim) Roets, Merrill; daughter-in-law Roxie (Mike) Hoffman, Rothschild; four grandchildren, Jenny (Marc) Zettler, La Crosse; Jon (Kate) Shimel, Merrill; Andy (Amy Yessa) Shimel, Merrill; and Jeremy (Winda) Roets, Bloomington, MN; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah, Zach, Mason, Jacob, Alex, Kolbie, Charlie and Sawyer; sisters Dela Kniess, Wausau; and Selma Weber, Merrill; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Enid Schuster, Wausau; Joan (Loyd) Kleinschmidt, Merrill; William (Charlotte) Shimel, Salem, SC; and Richard (Carole) Shimel, Holcombe, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elvin Lee, son Dale Shimel, and brothers Martin & Walter Schuster.
The funeral service for Ida will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Waid Funeral Home. Rev. Willitz will be officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Snow Hill Cemetery. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bell Tower Assisted Living where she resided since July. They provided unending care and compassion during her stay. Also, thank you to Aspirus Hospital for the great care Ida received over the last two weeks.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019