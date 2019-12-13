|
|
Iola Doescher
Wausau - Iola M. Doescher, 92, of Wausau, was called to Eternal Life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at home, in the comfort of her loving family.
Iola was born on August 2, 1927 to the late Peter and Mathilda (Frickenstein) Spindler in Stratford, Wisconsin. She married Marlin Doescher on September 13, 1947, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Stratford. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2004.
For over 20 years Iola was actively involved in the family business, Doescher Electric. She also prepared income taxes for numerous clients who always became friends.
She enjoyed bowling, gardening, traveling, casino trips, and was an avid fan of the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. She was active in attending all the kids' sports and musical activities. She especially enjoyed the weekends at her cottage on Silver Lake in the Tomahawk area.
Iola was a loving, caring individual. She always put others ahead of herself, valuing family and friends. Her unconditional love and acceptance of others made everyone feel special. Sunday mornings, after church, family and friends gathered at her house for brunch. She was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ since 1947.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Raab, Wausau, Jane (Terry) Karcher, Aniwa; two sons, Dale (Charlotte) Doescher and Scott (Linda) Doescher, Weston; son-in-law, Jim Maguire; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Doescher, her daughter, Julie Maguire, her son-in-law, David Raab, her parents, Peter and Mathilda Spindler, seven brothers, and one sister.
A memorial service will held be on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service, all at the church. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Reverend Dr. Philip Schneider and Comfort Care and Hospice Services for guidance and compassion these past few days. A very special thanks is extended to relatives and friends for all their visits and prayers.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019