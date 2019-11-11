Services
Irene Beske Obituary
Irene Beske

Mosinee - Irene M. Beske, 95, Mosinee, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. She died at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.

She was born Aug. 25, 1924, in Mosinee, the daughter of Louis and Josephine (Vanis) Fahrner, spending most of her life in the Mosinee area. Irene worked 28 ½ years as secretary and supervisor of the communications center at the Wausau Paper Corporation, retiring in 1989. She married Raymond Beske in 1948. He preceded her in death in August of 1975.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Ken) Krueger, Kronenwetter; a daughter-in-law, Debra Beske, Mosinee; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, David Beske.

Irene requested private family services with burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
