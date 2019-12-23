Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Dziak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Dziak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Dziak Obituary
Irene Dziak

Weston - Irene was born on April 22, 1924 in Knowlton Wisconsin to Alex and Francis Levandowski (nee Williams). She married the love of her life Michael Dziak on April 25th, 1942. Irene devoted her life to her husband and 7 children, and throughout her life cared with great love for many other family members, blood related and not. Grandma's house has always been home to her 20 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She had a love for travel, grew beautiful gardens, and was generous in her talent for crochet. Many friends and family are blessed with her exquisite work.

Irene Dziak, 95, of Weston Wisconsin passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Pride TLC Assisted Living with loving family by her side.

Irene is survived by six of her children, Sharon Seltrecht of Schofield, WI; James (Susan) Dziak of Hartland, WI; Donna Gerstl of Gleason WI; Michael Jr (Shelley) of Dodgeville, WI; Karel (Stewart) Flynn of Port Washington, WI; and Sandra (James) Dziak of Umatilla, FL. She is also survived by her Sisters Katie (Duane) Colby of South Range, WI, Marion (Chester) Kranski of Milwaukee, WI, and Brother Frank (Judy) Piekarski of Racine, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years Michael Dziak, son Julius Dziak, brothers Leonard Piekarski, Earl, Louis, Donald and Leo Levandowski and sisters Francis Dutton, Elizabeth, Lucille, Betty, Lillian, and Genevieve Levandowski.

A celebration of life for Irene will be held in late April, 2020.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -