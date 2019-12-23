|
|
Irene Dziak
Weston - Irene was born on April 22, 1924 in Knowlton Wisconsin to Alex and Francis Levandowski (nee Williams). She married the love of her life Michael Dziak on April 25th, 1942. Irene devoted her life to her husband and 7 children, and throughout her life cared with great love for many other family members, blood related and not. Grandma's house has always been home to her 20 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She had a love for travel, grew beautiful gardens, and was generous in her talent for crochet. Many friends and family are blessed with her exquisite work.
Irene Dziak, 95, of Weston Wisconsin passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Pride TLC Assisted Living with loving family by her side.
Irene is survived by six of her children, Sharon Seltrecht of Schofield, WI; James (Susan) Dziak of Hartland, WI; Donna Gerstl of Gleason WI; Michael Jr (Shelley) of Dodgeville, WI; Karel (Stewart) Flynn of Port Washington, WI; and Sandra (James) Dziak of Umatilla, FL. She is also survived by her Sisters Katie (Duane) Colby of South Range, WI, Marion (Chester) Kranski of Milwaukee, WI, and Brother Frank (Judy) Piekarski of Racine, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years Michael Dziak, son Julius Dziak, brothers Leonard Piekarski, Earl, Louis, Donald and Leo Levandowski and sisters Francis Dutton, Elizabeth, Lucille, Betty, Lillian, and Genevieve Levandowski.
A celebration of life for Irene will be held in late April, 2020.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019