|
|
Irene Goetsch
Wausau - Irene M. Goetsch, age 89, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Cedar Creek Manor in Mosinee, WI.
Irene was born in Chicago on March 6, 1930 to Gustav and Viola (Pankow) Schleif. She was the middle child of three with an older brother, Elmer and a younger sister, Elaine. She married Milfred Goetsch on October 25, 1952. They had 6 children.
Irene was employed by Marathon County and worked with the maintenance department for a number of years. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where she enjoyed volunteering and working with Orphan Grain Train.
Irene enjoyed camping, knitting, word games and making puzzles. She will be missed greatly for her sarcastic humor, fondness of sweets and the love for her family.
She is survived by her children Darrell (Mary) Goetsch, Anita Tritten (Mike) Waldron, Randy Goetsch, Jean (Mike) Ryon, Jamie Goetsch, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, her brother Elmer Schleif and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milfred, son Bryan and sister Elaine Leight.
The Goetsch family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Cedar Creek Manor for the kind and compassionate care they provided our mother during the time she resided there.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau. Rev. Bruce Lamont will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16 at Helke Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM; resuming on Wednesday at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. You may sign our online guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2019