Irene Kaminski
Weston - On May 1, 2020 Irene passed away with her family by her side. The greatest joys in her life were her relationship with God and her family. A day never went by that she didn't pray for someone in her family. Her kind and loving way will be missed by all who knew her.
She was born January 29, 1927 in Schofield, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Barney and Francis Chack. She married Harry Kaminski who preceded her in death on March 23, 2001.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Dena) Kaminski, Lynn (Mike) Trembath, Scott (Debra) Kaminski, Todd Kaminski and Iris (Scott) Durrant; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and her sister Delores Block.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Esther Zoromski and many brother and sister in laws.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will not be a service. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020