Irene Kudronowicz
Schofield - Irene Kudronowicz, 96 of Weston, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tender Reflections, Weston.
Irene was born on April 15, 1924, in Hatley, the daughter of Frank and Celia (Milanowski) Easker.
On August 16, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Anthony Kudronowicz at St. Florians Catholic Church, Hatley. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2011.
Irene and Anthony owned a Texaco station in Milwaukee until moving to Schofield. She was a member at St. Therese Catholic Church where she would help for church events. Irene enjoyed baking and gardening, which she loved to share with others.
Irene is survived by two grandsons, Aaron (Laura) Kudronowicz and Ben (Tanya) Kudronowicz; four great grandchildren, Hannah, Tyler, Nicole, and Dylan; a brother, Kenneth Easker; along with several nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, James, brothers, Felix, Chester, Ernest, Raymond, Daniel, and Phillip, and sisters, Matty Tomson, Amelia Malchowski, Marie Gunderson, Sally Wojciechowski, and Martha Oxendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Social distancing will be practiced and the Mass will be limited to 100 attendees.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com