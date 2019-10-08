|
|
Irene M. King
Athens - Irene M. King, 103, formerly of Athens, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Weston, WI. Irene was born on October 16, 1915 to the late Peter and Anna (Nowicki) Murkowski, in the town of Rietbrock. She married Allen J. King on September 2, 1935, Redondo Beach, CA. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2002.
Irene was blessed with a long life, filled with love, family, outdoor adventures and travel. She and her husband had a farm for over 35 years in Medford, WI and retired in Athens, WI. They also lived in Los Angeles, CA, Superior, Whittlesey, and Neillsville, WI. During that time, they raised a family and made many wonderful friends. Hunting with her husband, sister and brother-in-law, was always a good time. She loved to fish whenever they had a chance and also enjoyed square dancing. Gathering with friends and family to play cards was certainly, cause to smile, especially Sheepshead. Irene was happy tending her flowers and garden. She has traveled throughout the United States and even to Germany. She always enjoyed her grandchildren who brought her much joy.
Survivors include her two daughters, Gloria Drewek, Athens, and Carol (Robert) Schultz, Nashotah, WI; six grandchildren; Dennis (Darlene) Drewek, Lynette (Ray) Brunke of Athens, Diane (Tom) Saindon of Kaukauna, Carla Leonhardt of Pewaukee, Jeanne (Scott) Herman of Eau Claire, WI and Lisa Schultz of Warwick, RI; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Terry Berens, Wausau, WI. She was also preceded in death by her six brothers, Frank, Tom, Tony, Ray, Roman and an infant brother Edward; four sisters, Marcella, Leona, Mary and Joan (Jane). Irene was blessed with wonderful godchildren and many nieces and nephews that brightened her life.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. Robert Streveler will be officiating. Visitation is at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Athens Calvary Cemetery after the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, Irene would appreciate donations to be given to St. Anthony Catholic School, Athens, WI; due to her love of reading and education.
Irene's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab Center for the loving care given to her during her stay.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019