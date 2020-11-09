Irene Schmitz
Wausau - Irene Schmitz, 98, Wausau, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, from complications with COVID.
She was born August 28, 1922 in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Catherine (Burger) Schmitz.
For many years, she worked for Honeywell in Illinois until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing basketball and softball.
Survivors include, five nieces and nephews, Patsy Resch, Kronenwetter, Joan (Henry) Froehlich, Rib Mountain, Leonard Resch, Wausau, Sandy (James) Roll, Schofield and Dale Schmitz, Tomahawk; and other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Edward, Claude, Maynard, John and Ralph Schmitz, Katherine Gerber, Ethel Resch, Mildred Schmitz and Leona Schmitz.
Private burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com