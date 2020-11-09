1/1
Irene Schmitz
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Schmitz

Wausau - Irene Schmitz, 98, Wausau, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, from complications with COVID.

She was born August 28, 1922 in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Catherine (Burger) Schmitz.

For many years, she worked for Honeywell in Illinois until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing basketball and softball.

Survivors include, five nieces and nephews, Patsy Resch, Kronenwetter, Joan (Henry) Froehlich, Rib Mountain, Leonard Resch, Wausau, Sandy (James) Roll, Schofield and Dale Schmitz, Tomahawk; and other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Edward, Claude, Maynard, John and Ralph Schmitz, Katherine Gerber, Ethel Resch, Mildred Schmitz and Leona Schmitz.

Private burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved