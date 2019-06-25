|
|
Irene Swatloski
Mosinee - Irene I. (Chellberg) Swatloski, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1921, the daughter of the late Arvid and Hannah Chellberg in Mosinee. Irene graduated from Mosinee High School in 1939. Shortly after, she met her loving husband, Floyd Swatloski at a dance. The two were later married on Nov. 24, 1945 in Mosinee, and happily spent 67 years together until Floyd preceded her in death in 2012. Together they founded Swatloski Trucking and Bus Service. Irene could always be found keeping a close eye on every truck and bus that came or left to ensure that everyone got home safely each night. In addition to raising her family, Irene's passion was driving students with special needs to school. She loved her family unconditionally, and always looked forward to the next family gathering. In her younger years, she liked to sew special-occasion clothing and costumes for her family. Irene was an avid Brewer and Packer fan, and, also enjoyed following her family's baseball, football and hockey games, races as well as theatrical and musical events. Irene was proud of her Swedish heritage and displayed the Swedish flag in her home. Irene was well-versed on current events ranging from sports and politics, to fashion and entertainment. Irene will be most remembered for her kindness and always putting the needs of others first. Her sweet, fun-loving and positive outlook on life left anyone who spoke to her with love in their hearts and a smile on their face.
She is survived by 5 children: Gail (Jim) DuPuis, Judy (LeRoy) Bargender, Kenny (Milly) Swatloski, Linda (Tom) Wiczbicki and Kevin (Jill) Swatloski. She was adored by her 11 grandchildren: Keith (Shelly), Kris (Kerri), Kory (Angie), Kara (Jason), Jeff (Joey), Christopher (Jess), Kendra (Stuart), Karla (Matt), Kimberly (Kevin), Klay (Stacy) and Kyle (Samantha). In addition, Irene has 21 great-grandchildren: Camille (Matt), Celeste, Jordan, Mason, Claire, Jared, William, Matthew, Madi, Jordyn, Kason, Kelsey, Kade, Kamryn, Kenson, Kallon, Karson, Kendyl, Kooper, Kenley, Kashten and Kase as well as one great-great granddaughter, Presley.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, twin sister Ruth Ganser, sister Vivian Davis, sister Dagney Carlson and a brother Arnold Chellberg.
A Catholic mass service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until time services at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
The Swatloski Family would like to thank Jane Ziemanski DNP, The Staff at Acorn Senior Living Center, Tim Moe from Interim HealthCare Services and sends extreme gratitude to the kindness and professionalism put forth by Hospice Nurse, Jillian Stankowski in taking such special care of Irene in her final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 25, 2019