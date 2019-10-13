Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Irene Zaitz


1919 - 2019
Irene Zaitz Obituary
Irene Zaitz

Wausau - Irene Zaitz died peacefully October 4, 2019 at her home in Wausau, WI. She was born the daughter of Martha and Irvin Schmelter in Watertown, WI on October 21, 1919. She was raised on a farm near Mattoon, WI. She married John Zaitz on November 11, 1939 in Antigo, WI. They were later divorced. They had five children that she raised in Antigo before moving to Wausau, WI in 1969.

Irene retired from Crestline in Wausau in 1984. She enjoyed family functions, traveling, doing the daily crossword puzzles, word games, jigsaw puzzles, reading and TV game shows. After retirement, Irene enjoyed tending to her beautiful floral garden, which she continued to do up to her passing. She also enjoyed spending time with her close companion, Ray Krueger.

Irene is survived by her brother, Dale; her children, Phyllis Ness, Darlene Boyles, Sandy (Steve) Weisgarber, Allen (Janice) Zaitz and Randy (Sue) Zaitz; grandchildren, Tami, Marty, and Stacy Ness, Paul (Martha) Boyles, Kevin (Jennifer) Zaitz, and Jennifer (John) Zaitz-Lederle; great-grandchildren, Rod Carlson, Ashley Mantor, Hannah Ness-Cavallaro, Myah, Norah, Judah, and Ellah Ness, Elsah Boyles, Lauren, Logan and Lillie Zaitz and Samantha and Sophie Lederle; great-great-grandchildren Arianna and Winter Carlson and Ava and Bella Ness-Cavallaro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Esther, Louise and Emma; brothers, Bud, Irvin, Sonny, and Lindy; and her granddaughter, Sara Boyles.

A memorial service will take place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
