Irmgard Bunge
Wausau - Irmgard Hedwig Bunge, 86, Wausau died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Pride TLC Living Campus.
Irmgard was born March 24, 1934 in Antigo to the late Ernest and Caroline (Tegtmeier) Grosskurth. She graduated from Antigo High School. Irmgard worked as a crossing guard for the Town of Stettin for many years before working at Connor Forest industries for 11 years. She enjoyed fishing, dancing and crocheting.
Irmgard is survived by her daughters, Lila (Mike) Howlett of Wausau and Sally Sooley of Merrill; granddaughter, Amanda (Sam) McLellan of Wausau; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Andie, Sawyer and Carter; sister, Thea (Grosskurth) Lee of Wichita, KS; and brothers, Karl (Janis), Ernest Jr. and Werner (Rosemary) Grosskurth all of Antigo. She is preceded in death by daughter, Linda; sister, Gerda (Grosskurth) Henkelman and brother, Siegfried Grosskurth.
Visitation for Irmgard will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Helke Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 with a committal following at Restlawn Garden of Eternal Rest. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
Memorials may be directed to Faith In Action (Faith in Action of Marathon County and mail to the address - 630 Adams Street Wausau, WI 54403).
A sincere word of appreciation goes to the staff of Pride TLC for their compassionate care for Irmgard during her stay.