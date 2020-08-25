1/1
Irmgard Bunge
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irmgard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irmgard Bunge

Wausau - Irmgard Hedwig Bunge, 86, Wausau died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Pride TLC Living Campus.

Irmgard was born March 24, 1934 in Antigo to the late Ernest and Caroline (Tegtmeier) Grosskurth. She graduated from Antigo High School. Irmgard worked as a crossing guard for the Town of Stettin for many years before working at Connor Forest industries for 11 years. She enjoyed fishing, dancing and crocheting.

Irmgard is survived by her daughters, Lila (Mike) Howlett of Wausau and Sally Sooley of Merrill; granddaughter, Amanda (Sam) McLellan of Wausau; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Andie, Sawyer and Carter; sister, Thea (Grosskurth) Lee of Wichita, KS; and brothers, Karl (Janis), Ernest Jr. and Werner (Rosemary) Grosskurth all of Antigo. She is preceded in death by daughter, Linda; sister, Gerda (Grosskurth) Henkelman and brother, Siegfried Grosskurth.

Visitation for Irmgard will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Helke Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 with a committal following at Restlawn Garden of Eternal Rest. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to Faith In Action (Faith in Action of Marathon County and mail to the address - 630 Adams Street Wausau, WI 54403).

A sincere word of appreciation goes to the staff of Pride TLC for their compassionate care for Irmgard during her stay.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved