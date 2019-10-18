|
|
Isaac Edwin Schuett
Wausau - Isaac Edwin Schuett, infant son of Andrew and Amanda (Zinchuk) Schuett, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on October 15th, 2019 at Milwaukee Children's Hospital.
Isaac was born with a medical condition known as Trisomy 18 or Edward's Syndrome. Through much love, medical intervention, and prayer he fought his condition for 4 months and 11 days. It was amazing to see how the communities of Wausau and Milwaukee came together to fight this battle with him. Even though his time here was brief, his impact on this world will be felt for generations to come. He was truly an instrument of God.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Austin Imhoff, Spencer, Jacob, Caleb, Elijah, Natalie and Owen; as well as grandparents Spencer and Terri Zinchuk of Antigo; great grandma Margaret Kukla, and great grandma Joan Hasse. Surviving aunts and uncles include Ben and Michelle Schuett of Antigo, William and Ann Wurtinger of Antigo, Milinnda Schuett of Wausau, Tom and Jessica Luepke, of Greenfield, Chris and Cassie Gozdziewski of New Berlin, Doug and Samantha Dexter of Milwaukee; as well as numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by grandma Linda Schuett; great grandpa Emil Hasse; great grandpa Edwin Kukla; and great grandpa and grandma Walter and Dorthy Zinchuk.
The family would like to thank the NICU nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the doctors and nurses at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, the staff and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House, friends and family who have provided support in many different ways, and all those who lifted up prayers on our behalf.
A funeral service for Isaac will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Isaac's parents are asking to submit donations to Jo-Jo's Jungle - A fantastic park in the Wausau area dedicated to providing kids of all abilities a fun place to play. Please visit www.jojosjungle.org to learn more and contribute. Or if you would like to bring something to the funeral, we are accepting brand new toys and books to donate to the Eastern Wisconsin Ronald McDonald House for their Magic Room.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019