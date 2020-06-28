Isabelle F Ganterer
Wausau - Isabelle Ganterer was as kind and loving of a woman that there ever was. She showed her love for her family by always being there. She loved to take care of her grandchildren and was a generous soul who always put others before herself. Isabelle was a caregiver. She opened her heart and home to care for her parents and her husband when their health did not allow them to care for themselves. She raised her grandson Todd after his mom passed away when he was 13 years old and did it all without ever a complaint. You never spent time with Isabelle without being greeted with a hug. She was a lover of chocolate chip and sugar cookies, little children, her furry grandkids and was "Grandma" to all that knew her. Her love and kindness will live on in the hearts and memories of those who loved her.
Isabelle Frances Ganterer, 91, of Wausau, passed away with her loving family at her side under the care of hospice while at home. She was born in Wausau on March 15, 1929, to the late Walter and Victoria (Royt) Blaschka. She worked for a short time cleaning at the Wausau Hotel before she met, fell in love, and married Donald Ganterer on November 18, 1950, at St. James Catholic Church Rectory. Spending 58 years loving and caring for one another. Together they raised their four children, James, Joan, Debra and Geraldine in a kind and loving home. Donald passed away on October 3, 2008.
Isabelle is survived by her children, James (fiancé Gloria Johnson) Ganterer, Joan (Jeff) King and Debra Melang; four grandchildren, Tina (Greg), Todd, Rachel (Jerrick) and Robbie; her furry grand-pup's, Holly, Cinnamon and Bubbles; seven great-grandchildren, Tanner, Devin, Tony, Eli, Noah, Emma and Ashtyn; two step-grandchildren, Solomon and Jeffrey; and one step-great-grandchild, Krystal. In addition to her parents and husband, Isabelle was preceded in death by her daughter, Geraldine Warnick and her son-in-law, Mike Melang.
A funeral of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Sam Martin will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau; and again, on Thursday, from 9:30 am until the time of the services at the church. Family and friends may go to Helke.com to leave words of condolence and remembrance.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.