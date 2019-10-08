|
Ivanette Johnson
Wausau - Ivanette Johnson, 90, of Wausau passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Benedictive Living Community, Wausau.
She was born March 30, 1929 in Brokaw to the late Raymond and Lila (Duranceau) Johnston. In 1949, Ivanette married Dr. Earl Johnson in Wausau. Ivanette assisted her husband at their veterinary clinic in Wausau for over 55 years.
Survivors include her son, David (Jana) Johnson of Merrill, daughter, Jill (Dale) Helmke of Wausau, two grandchildren, Julie Barger of Bentonville, AR, Alexandra Johnson of Merrill and two great grandchildren, Sienna and Emma Barger. Dr. Earl preceded Ivanette in death on January 18, 2013.
As per Ivanette's wishes, no services will be held. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
We would like to thank the staff at Benedictine for all the care and kindness they gave our Mother during her stay.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019