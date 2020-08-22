Jack Horak
Wausau - Jack Elroy Horak, age 83, of Wausau died on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Jack was born on March 30, 1937 to the late George and Emma (Deischel) Horak. As a boy, Jack worked at Camp Tesomas Boy Scout camp while earning his Eagle Scout, at his father's Texaco gas station, and at his aunt and uncle's drive in root beer stand. After graduating from Wausau High School in 1955, Jack then joined the National Guard to support himself through college at Michigan Tech where he earned his bachelor's degree in Forestry. He married his first wife, Wendy Pauline (Gay) Horak, in 1962 in Washington. Together they would have two sons, Richard and Christopher. Jack would continue his military career by joining the United States Army Reserves. Throughout his career, Jack commanded the 213th engineering/finance/service and supply unit in Wausau. He then went on to command the 633rd Combat Support Battalion aka the Blue Ox Battalion. Some of Jack's biggest accomplishments during his career were earning the Legion of Merit Medal and becoming a full Colonel. He retired from the United States Army Reserves in 1992, after 39 years of service. During this time, he also owned and operated Horak's Automotive. Throughout the years, he worked with the automotive apprentice program at NTC and the Wausau school district mentoring many future auto technicians. He was a member of the Retail Gasoline Dealers Association, Man of Honor and American Legion. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing at the family cabin and took several fishing trips to Canada with friends.
He is survived by his son Christopher (Jessica Schade) Horak, granddaughter Amy Horak, daughter-in-law Solange Fuentes, sister Judith (Bill) Noren, nephew Kurt (Patty) Usowski, Niece Kristen(Ben) Tang, cousins Kathy (John) Waller and David (deceased) and Ruth Horak, special friend Carole Janik, and ex-wife Wendy Horak
Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son Richard Horak and ex-wife Joelle Metcalf.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau, with military honors to follow. Because we care about family and friends, face masks and social distancing will be enforced. For those who are unable to attend the funeral service, it will be available to watch via livestream at www.brainardfuneral.com
. The Rev. Rick Goff will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jack's name to Marathon County Humane Society or your favorite charity
