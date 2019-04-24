Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Milan, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Milan, WI
Jack L. Ortman

Athens - Jack L. Ortman, 80, died Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Hargraves) Ortman, Athens, his children, John and Joel Ortman, both of Wausau, his daughter, Tammy Miles, Athens, two grandchildren, Kasandra Lesieur and Sequoia Miles and four sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Milan. Burial will be in Milan Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. A Full obituary and online condolences may be seen at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
