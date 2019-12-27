|
Jack Vander Sanden
Schofield - Jack Vander Sanden, 84, a longtime Harrison area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital following a stroke.
Jack was born on June 18, 1935 in Tomahawk to Martin and Alida (Swan) Vander Sanden. He married Dolores "Dee" Lowe on February 14, 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona. Jack was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed by Drott Equipment for many years as a salesman and had worked in Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many other places across the country. He retired back to Harrison in 2001 and in 2015 he and Dee moved to Wausau to be closer to family.
Surviving Jack Vander Sanden is his wife, Dee; Children, Tina (Michael) Meyer of Wausau, Michael (Chau) Grage of Australia and Michelle (Randy Bowman) Grage of British Columbia. He is further survived by 2 grandchildren, Raymond Meyer and James Grage; Siblings, Alice Hoogervorst of Chicago; Mary Ann Behling of Wausau; Bernice (Ron) Anzia of Milwaukee; Martin (Judy) Vander Sanden of Tomahawk; Tom (Carol) Vander Sanden of Chicago; and Carl (Leona) Vander Sanden of Gleason. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lorraine Weizenicker and Marge Loka.
Mass of Christian Burial with Military Rites for Jack Vander Sanden will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Augustine Catholic Church in Harrison. The family will receive friends at the Krueger Family Funeral Home Sunday evening from 3 until 6 p.m. and again at the church Monday morning from 10 am until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019