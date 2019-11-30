|
|
Jacob "Jack" Altenhofen
Marathon - Jacob "Jack" G. Altenhofen, 82, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with Parkinson's on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
He was born June 25, 1937 in Marathon, son of the late Jacob and Victoria (Kohlbeck) Altenhofen. On May 9, 1964 he married Marion Corda in Wausau.
Jack served his country in the United States Air Force and before retirement worked for 36 years at Wisconsin Public Service as a substation electrician. He enjoyed gardening, growing pumpkins, making maple syrup and was also a master Sheepshead player. He was a "Jack-of-all-trades", especially when it came to building things. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather who also had a great love for dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Altenhofen; children, Scott (Michelle), Daniel (Dana) and Glen (Natalie) Altenhofen; grandchildren, Kyle, Kate, Haylee, Hunter and Marlena Altenhofen; sister, Vicky (Ken) Petznick; many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann; infant son, Ronald; twin brother, Jim Altenhofen; sister, Catherine Gassner; brothers, Roger and Charles Altenhofen; and David Kohlbeck.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from Noon until the time of services, all at the Marathon funeral home. Private burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their assistance and compassion throughout the last several months.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019