Jacob Jonas

Hazelhurst - Jacob "Jake" Jonas, age 66, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home in Hazelhurst.

Jake was born on February 21, 1954 in Wausau to the late James and Doloris (Elson) Jonas. After graduating from Wausau High School, he attended Northcentral Technical College where he received his associate degree. Jake was united in marriage on July 1, 1972 to Jane Pyan. Together they had three children; Alan, Amy, and Jeremy. Jake and Jane raised their kids in Wausau where he was employed as an electrician. In 1999 they moved to Hazelhurst where Jake continued his career as an electrician.

Jake was a Jack of all trades and loved anything that had an engine. He could often be found tinkering and always did his own work, from vehicle maintenance to building his own homes. He enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles, a passion that he passed down to his kids and grandkids. Watching his sons, daughter, and grandkids racing motocross brought him great joy, but anytime he could spend with his wife and family meant the world to him. When he wasn't riding motorcycles, he could be found outdoors. From hunting, camping boating and snowmobiling to fishing any season with his brother John; he loved it all. Jake will also be remembered as a kind, big hearted man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody in need.

Jake is survived by his wife Jane of Hazelhurst; children Alan (Holly) Jonas of New London and their children Jazmin and Jada Jonas, Amy Jonas Saari of Minocqua and her children Grayson and Mathias Saari, and Jeremy (Kelly) Jonas of Junction City. He is further survived by his brother John (Cherryl) Jonas of Weston; mother and father-in-law Duane and Barbara Pyan of Wausau; sisters-in-law Linda (Pete) Meyer of Merril, Connie (Jeff) Brodjeski of Wausau, and Gail (Rick) Dobrzynski of Portage; many nieces and nephews, and his dog Buckwheat and cat Sassy.

Besides his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his Aunt and Uncle Ruthie and LeRoy Jonas II.

A private service was held

The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice Services, Tina Neuendank N.P. and Dr. O. Sule and Oma Sule RN for their kindness and compassion in caring for Jake and his family.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 17, 2020
Duane and Barb, I am so sorry for the loss of your son-in-law. I pray God gives you strength during this difficult time.
Fran Gehring
Friend
