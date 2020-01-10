|
|
James A. Nowack
Marathon - James "Jim" A. Nowack, 82, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born August 29, 1937 in the town of Cleveland, son of the late Arthur and Irene (Laidlaw) Nowack. On June 18, 1960, he married the love of his life, Marjean "Jean" Karlen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2019, not quite a year ago.
For many years, Jim worked as a truck driver for Princl Transfer Lines and drove for other area trucking companies. From 1981 until 2002, he worked as a custodian for the Marathon School District, a job he truly enjoyed. Following his retirement, he was groundskeeper for the Indian Head Golf Course in Mosinee and currently enjoyed mowing lawn for Refuge church in Stevens Point. Among his favorite pastimes, he liked tending to his well manicured lawn and flower beds, fishing, watching sports, especially the Packers and Badgers, woodworking, bowling, tractor and truck shows, getting together with friends for fish fries and playing cards and he always had a story or two to share!
Survivors include children, Deborah (Rev. Matthew) Mallek, Stevens Point, Russell (Gail) Nowack, Stratford, Rodney (Prudy) Nowack, Rib Mountain, Lisa Nowack, Rosemount, Minn. and Greg (Kellie) Nowack, Merrill; grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Mallek, Nathan (Traci) Mallek, Mikayla (Andy) Schultz, McKenzie Mallek, Ethyn, Hailey and Anna Nowack, Josh (Kristin) Cebula, Laura (Josh) West-Kralcik, Scott (Courtney) Lang, Phillip (Michelle) Lang and Jon Lang and; great grandchildren, Emory, Ira, Roman and Theo Mallek, Crew Schultz, Devin and Jaxten Moore, Emma and Ella Cebula, Lauren West, Samantha, Kristian, MacKenzie and Tyler Lang; great great granddaughter, Addison; brothers, Richard (Bernell) Nowack and Mark (Karen) Nowack; sisters, Jane Myszka and Nancy (Steven Drexler) Schoenfuss; brothers-in-law, Myron (MaryAnn) Karlen, Ronald Karlen and Michael (Roxanne) Karlen; sisters-in-law, Lynette (Don) Hieronimus, Patricia Karlen and Beverly (Michael Sommer) Karlen; and many nieces and nephews as well as countless precious friends who loved him dearly and will miss him deeply.
Besides his parents and wife Jean, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda Sue; niece, Bonnie Karlen; father and mother-in-law, Alexius and Lorraine Karlen; sister-in-law, Lynn Karlen, brother-in-laws, Norbert Myszka, and Tom Schoenfuss, brothers, Jerald Nowack and Roy Nowack; grandson-in-law, Jared West; granddaughter, Ashley Moore; and nephew, Todd Hieronimus.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary School, Marathon.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. James Cygan and the staff in the ICU Department at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and to the all of Jim's wonderful neighbors who were there for him after Jean's passing less than a year ago.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020