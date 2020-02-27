Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
James A. "Jim" Sommer


1940 - 2020
James A. "Jim" Sommer Obituary
James "Jim" A. Sommer, 79, Athens, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 18, 1940 in Poniatowski, son of the late Joseph and Frieda (Post) Sommer.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Edgar. He was a lifetime member of the North Central Wisconsin Steam and Engine Club. Among his favorite pastimes, he like to play cards with his friends and enjoyed his beer at room temperature.

Jim was a "Jack of all trades", always willing to help someone in need. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include two children, Kevin Sommer, Marathon and Lisa Sommer, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Billi Jo and Billi Jac Ninabuck; four great-grandchildren, Melodi, Jonavan, Jaylei and Jessilynn; and two sisters, Marlene Seehafer, Marathon and Elaine Berna, Montana.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Gunnar; and his brother, Gerald.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Full military honors will be conducted the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Edgar.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
