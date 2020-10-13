1/1
James Albright
James Albright

Weston - James "Jim" Albright, 73, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 24, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late Leo and Helen (Plautz) Albright. On July 23, 1988, he married Geraldine "Geri" (Stemm) Hobbs in Merrill. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2020.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy. For many years, Jim worked as a welder for the former PDM Bridge in Wausau, until his retirement.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed camping and traveling with Geri, building things and putzing around in his garage, was an avid DIYer; and loved to "bicker".

Survivors include two children, Paula (John) Pruss, Ashland, WI and Scott (Carla) Albright, SC; four step-children, Mark Hobbs, Elizabethton, TN, Kimberly Fielder, Aurora, IL, Michael Hobbs, Plover, WI, and Matthew (Jody) Hobbs, Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Carleigh and Leora; eight step-grandchildren, Paul, Christine, Erich, Rose, Katherine, Jamie, Danielle and Matalyn; three step-great grandchildren, Lainie, Maxton and Theodore; brother, Thomas, Bloomington, IN, sisters-in-law, Phyllis, Mosinee, WI and Sandy, Wausau, WI; brother-in-law, Edward (Jean) Stemm, Joliet, IL; and a sister-in-law residing in Illinois.

Besides his parents and wife, Geri, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Gary.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
