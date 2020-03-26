|
James Arnold Hornung
Merrill - James Arnold Hornung Sr. passed away on March 25, 2020. Because of a very cold February, I was born on October 30, 1938, in Wausau, Wisconsin. My parents were Antoinette Duginski Hornung and Clarence Jacob Hornung. I grew up in the town of Maine. I spend 3 years in Cassidy School, then St. James grade school, Horace Mann junior high & Wausau East high school. During the summer, I worked for my Dad who was self employed as a water well driller. I met & fell in love with Janice Imhoff, married her on July 11, 1959. We have three sons James Jr. (Sue Beard), Tony (Carol Shay), Bryan (Ruth Mcguffey) and our daughter Marcy Weigel.
I worked for Miller Well & Pump Company from 1957 until the recession of 1980, then started my own water well business under the name of Hornung Well & Pump Company. I built three duplexes and our own home in Merrill, mostly by my own hard work after the builder did the frame work. Janice & I started in, 1975 Deerrun Mobile Home Park with Henry and Arlene Wilharms. Henry and Arlene sold their shares to us in 1979 & we became sole owners. We had 49 mobile home sites, all filled with renters when we sold it in 2000. Retired after many years of hard work, causing to have both knee replacement and open-heart surgery.
I spend my retirement traveling around the world, seeing many beautiful sites and some sad places. We spend time in Canada fishing and many enjoyable days on the lake by our cabin. I volunteered with Merrill Public Library and giving Meals on Wheels. I enjoyed woodworking, making multiple furniture for my wife and children. One of my projects was my own coffin, made in 2011, & hopefully my final resting place. I bowled for years with the Senior Citizens on Wednesday, making a wood working prize for the last placed team. I enjoyed collecting old cars, had a 1925 Model T, a 1946 International Truck with 1940n Well Drilling machine on it, a 1980 Corvette, a 1999 Plymouth Prowler. The car I was most proud of was a 1930 Chevrolet Coupe, which I rebuilt with the help of my brother Richard, during the winter of 1998. I loved auctions, adding many items to my collections of caps, knives, canes & belt buckles. I had many enjoyable trips to the local Native American Casinos.
I have two brothers Richard (Lorraine) and Donald deceased (Gerri). I have five grandchildren, Shaun, Benjamin, Trevor, Derek Hornung and Jenna Mcguffey.
Per my request no services will be held.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020