James B. Pahlmeyer
Gulf Shores, AL - James B. Pahlmeyer, age 89, of Gulf Shores, Alabama passed away at his home on May 14, 2019.
James was born in Madison, WI, December 17, 1929 to Erbe and Violet Pahlmeyer. He has one sibling, Janice (Frank) Wendt, Trumball, CT.
He married Jean Lillian Carlson, December 15, 1951, in Madison, WI.
She preceded him in death March 6, 2001. Jim is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Robert) Otto, Dahinda, IL, Susan Pahlmeyer, Schofield, WI and Mary (Al) Davidson, Wausau, WI, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Margie Cox survives him as his companion for the better part of 20 years.
Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison. During those summer months he worked at the Madison based YMCA Camp Wakanda as the director. He later enlisted in the Air Force based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following his time in the armed forces he worked at the YMCA in Madison, WI leading to his being hired as the Executive Director of the newly built YMCA in Wausau in 1962. James led the YMCA as its CEO for 28 years. He was a member of the building committee for the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum and greatly enjoyed growing his career and raising his family in the Wausau community.
Per James' request, there were no formal services held for him. A family memorial service will be planned for later this summer in Wausau.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 1, 2019