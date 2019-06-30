James Brounacker



Hatley - James E. Brounacker, 86, of Hatley, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born on October 23, 1932 in Birnamwood, the son of the late Edward and Johanna (Konkol) Brounacker. Jim was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.



He married Carol Platta on October 20, 1989. She survives.



Jim worked for Drott as a receiving clerk for 33 years until his retirement. He was very involved in both Cub and Boy scouting and was a former Order of the Arrow member and was a ranger at Camp Phillips for a number of years. Jim was an active member of St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. His passion was being in the outdoors gardening.



Survivors include his wife Carol of Hatley; three children, Nancy Olson of Brookfield, Sandy Yaeger of Minneapolis and David (Lana) Brounacker of Birnamwood; Step-children, Sid (Sheila) King, Sandy (Rick) Stencil and Jess (Mary) King; five grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; one brother, Tom (Pat) Brounacker; one sister, Barbara (John) Blaskowski and Jim's former wife, Peg Olson.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roy and Norbert and two sisters, Dorothy and Joann.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church. Military rites will be held immediately following the Mass conducted by the Hatley and Birnamwood American Legions.



Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 30, 2019