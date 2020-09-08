1/1
James Brumm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Brumm

Weston - James Arthur Brumm (Jim), 77, of Weston, went to his eternal home on September 3, 2020.

Jim, son of Roy and Gladys Brumm, was born on September 24, 1942 in Madison, WI. He had a daughter, Bobbi and a son Andrew by his first marriage. On July 18, 1981, he married the love of his life, Marla Jean, and gained a step-son, Michael. Their marriage lasted 33 years until Marla's passing in 2015.

Jim is survived by his daughter Bobbi (John) DeMuth, son Andrew (Dana) Brumm, step-son Michael Pohl, grandchildren Steven DeMuth, Dakota Pohl, Sarah DeMuth, Emily Fischs (Pohl), and Adam Lester, great-grandchildren Shaylee DeMuth, Samuel Lester, and Norah Lester, brother-in-law Leon Knitt, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Brumm, his wife Marla, and his sister Joyce.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Pride TLC in Weston for the care Jim received due to his advanced dementia disease.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, WI. The Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service at the church. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave condolences for his family at www.brainardfuneral.com. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org in lieu of flowers.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved