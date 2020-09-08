James Brumm
Weston - James Arthur Brumm (Jim), 77, of Weston, went to his eternal home on September 3, 2020.
Jim, son of Roy and Gladys Brumm, was born on September 24, 1942 in Madison, WI. He had a daughter, Bobbi and a son Andrew by his first marriage. On July 18, 1981, he married the love of his life, Marla Jean, and gained a step-son, Michael. Their marriage lasted 33 years until Marla's passing in 2015.
Jim is survived by his daughter Bobbi (John) DeMuth, son Andrew (Dana) Brumm, step-son Michael Pohl, grandchildren Steven DeMuth, Dakota Pohl, Sarah DeMuth, Emily Fischs (Pohl), and Adam Lester, great-grandchildren Shaylee DeMuth, Samuel Lester, and Norah Lester, brother-in-law Leon Knitt, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Brumm, his wife Marla, and his sister Joyce.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Pride TLC in Weston for the care Jim received due to his advanced dementia disease.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, WI. The Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service at the church. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave condolences for his family at www.brainardfuneral.com
. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org
in lieu of flowers.