James E. Brown
Town of Bergen - James Edward Brown, 81, of the town of Bergen, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with family.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Family and friends may call on Monday, November 25, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10 following the service.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019