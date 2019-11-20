Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources



James E. Brown

James E. Brown Obituary
James E. Brown

Town of Bergen - James Edward Brown, 81, of the town of Bergen, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with family.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Family and friends may call on Monday, November 25, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10 following the service.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
