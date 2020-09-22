1/1
James Francis Premeau
James Francis Premeau

Wausau - James Francis Premeau, age 81 of Wausau WI, passed away unexpectantly, but peacefully with his family by his side on September 16, 2020. He was survived by his daughter Gena Marie Laabs (Patrick), grandchildren Kelley Garcia (George), Melissa Fox (Michael), Gary Kroening Jr. (Codie), great grandchildren Angela, Gena, Aspen, Sawyer, Chelsea, Taylor, great great grandchildren Skylar, Kayl and soon to be born Riley Grace, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his father Vilas (Frenchy) Premeau, his mother Dorothy Ehler and loving partner Suzanne Larson, along with other aunts and uncles.

Anyone that knew Jim knows he was a passionate sportsman, deer hunter, fisherman and golfer. His goal was to bag that last big buck this year. He'll hunt and fish in spirit with our family forever.

Jim was born in Park Falls WI and last resided in Wausau WI.

Due to Covid-19 he will be cremated, and our family will have a memorial service at a later date. He'll he laid to rest in Fifield, Wi, next to his father and family




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
