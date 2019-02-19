|
James H. "Jim" Balliet
Wauwatosa - James H. "Jim" Balliet of Wauwatosa, WI died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on February 13, 2019, at the age of 70, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Loving husband of Joyce, cherished dad of Erin (Nick) Ratelis, Brendan (Anna Capacci) Balliet and Patrick Hamann. Proud grandpa of George and Maggie Ratelis and Otto Balliet. Dear brother of Mary (Art) Forsberg, Joan Balliet, Susan (Steve Schmidt) Balliet and Kelly Balliet.
Jim was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. His contagious sense of humor was enjoyed by all. Jim loved life and had a strong belief in giving back. Faith was important to him and his love of family was ever present. Jim was an avid reader, geologist and historian. His spirit will live on at the Island, his eternal resting place. He will be missed and remembered by many.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, from 2:00PM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 4:00PM at St. Therese Parish, 9525 W. Bluemound Rd., Milwaukee, WI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jim's name to Camp American Legion, 8529 County D, Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019