James H. Vercimak
Schofield - James "Jimbo" Vercimak, age 61, passed away at home on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his wife, and children after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Teresa Volpe-Vercimak; daughter Emily and Jason Casteel, daughter; Mckenzie Danielson; son Elliott Johnson (Erica Laffin); daughter; Danika Green (Romero); son Joshua Vercimak (Krista) and grandchildren Onan, Annabelle, Marley, and Samantha. Jim was grateful for his father in law, Angelo Volpe, who he recently thanked for being a father to him for the past 25 years. He was proceeded in death by his son Jalen Vercimak. Jalen was adopted by Jim and Teresa and he was a bright light in Jim and Teresa's heart that was extinguished far too soon.
Jim began his service and patrol as a Livermore Police Officer in California from 1984 through 1990. He moved to the Schofield Police Department in 1990 and when Schofield and Weston merged departments, he continued to serve the Everest Metro Police Department until he retired as Patrol Captain in 2011. He was kind and understanding, qualities that made him a beloved officer. Jim loved serving his community as a police officer.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His patience and kindness will be missed by his family, and the listening ear and wise advice cannot be replaced. He loved rock music, fantasy football, the outdoors and going to the hunting cabin, breakfast at the Eagle's Nest with "the boys," Hershey bars, spending time on the beach sleeping in the Bahamas and watching his shows about the wild, untamed Alaskan wilderness. Jim absolutely loved being by the lake kayaking and fishing, and the smile on his sun burned cheeks when he would reel in "a big one" is something we will always cherish. He was spontaneous, enjoyed life fully and never hesitated to be "in the moment." His new love was his puppy Walter who has been a loyal companion by Jim's side. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held at, John J. Buettgen Funeral Home; 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, Wisconsin from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 9, 2020, with a brief service to follow.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020