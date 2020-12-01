James Hoard
Weston - James W. Hoard, 80, Weston, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings, Stevens Point.
He was born Dec. 31, 1939, the son of the late Minot and Marie (Barry) Hoard. He married Evelyn Lang on April 8, 1961, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. She survives.
Jim worked for the Mosinee Paper Corporation for 40 years, retiring in 2000. During his time with Mosinee Paper Corporation, he was president of both locals of the United Paperworkers Union. He also spent many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Mosinee Fire Department. He enjoyed going up to Three Lakes, Wis., camping and spending time on his pontoon boat. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Dixie.
Survivors, besides his wife, Evelyn, include two daughters, Kelly (Kurt) Kislow, Sun City, Ariz., and Vicki (James) Tierney, Wausau; and three grandchildren, Hunter Welch, Minneapolis, Minn., Aaron Tierney, Wausau, and Page Tierney, LaCrosse. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Staffen.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. The Rev. Robert Thorn will officiate. Burial will be at Mosinee Cemetery. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com