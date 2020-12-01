1/1
James Hoard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hoard

Weston - James W. Hoard, 80, Weston, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings, Stevens Point.

He was born Dec. 31, 1939, the son of the late Minot and Marie (Barry) Hoard. He married Evelyn Lang on April 8, 1961, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. She survives.

Jim worked for the Mosinee Paper Corporation for 40 years, retiring in 2000. During his time with Mosinee Paper Corporation, he was president of both locals of the United Paperworkers Union. He also spent many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Mosinee Fire Department. He enjoyed going up to Three Lakes, Wis., camping and spending time on his pontoon boat. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Dixie.

Survivors, besides his wife, Evelyn, include two daughters, Kelly (Kurt) Kislow, Sun City, Ariz., and Vicki (James) Tierney, Wausau; and three grandchildren, Hunter Welch, Minneapolis, Minn., Aaron Tierney, Wausau, and Page Tierney, LaCrosse. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Staffen.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. The Rev. Robert Thorn will officiate. Burial will be at Mosinee Cemetery. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved