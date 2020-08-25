1/1
James Holup
James Holup

Antigo - James was the son of Anton and Lucille Holup. He was a graduate of Antigo High School and Northcentral Technical College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. In 1960 he married Beverly Joan Rudolph. She preceded him in death.

He served as an Antigo school board member between 1979 and 1993. James was a local businessman co-owning Holup Insurance Agency and Quality Automotive Supply. He ran his own income tax preparation service for many years. He worked as a bookkeeper at the Ford Motor Company in Antigo and at various other companies.

He enjoyed snowmobiling with his children, going to casinos, collecting many different items, selling at local flea markets, and taking road trips with his family. He took pride in raising his daughters and son.

Survivors include daughter, Janet Sample of Potter; son, Glen of San Antonio; son-in-law, Steve Aerts of Two Rivers; brothers, Lowell (Joan) Holup of Antigo and Willard (Martha) Holup of Marion, IL; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; daughter, Nancy Aerts; son-in-law, Tom Sample; grandsons, Ryan Sample, Josh Aerts, and Nick Aerts; sister Sr. M. Emerita; brother, Albert Holup and sister-in-law, Evelyn Holup.

A funeral service will be held on Thur., Sept 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Visitation will be Thur, Sept 3 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at the Queen of Peace Cemetery in Antigo where Antigo veterans will provide military honors.

Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
