Mercer - James Joseph Harroun, age 92, died suddenly July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at his Mercer, Wisconsin home.

He was born April 18, 1927 in Mosinee, Wisconsin, the son of Frank and Mary Harroun. He was a longtime resident of Wausau, Wisconsin.

Jim's career in the medical field began, when at age 17, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII and became a naval corpsman. He was also trained to become a radiology technician and worked at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Among the dignitaries he x-rayed were President Harry Truman, General Halsey and Admiral Nimitz.

Upon his return in 1948, he was employed by Wausau hospitals for over 30 years where he became the head of several departments.

He retired in Royal Palm Beach, Florida as well as his summer home in Mercer, Wisconsin. Jim always enjoyed the northern woods and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, children Julie (Perry) Zilisch, Jamie (Don) Gray, Patricia McCaulley, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Final interment will be at the South Florida National Cemetery, in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
