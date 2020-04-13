|
|
James Kudronowicz
Hatley - James A. Kudronowicz, 66, formerly of Hatley, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Pride TLC, Weston.
He was born in Milwaukee on June 13, 1953, the son of Anthony and Irene (Easker) Kudronowicz. James was a 1971 graduate of DC Everest High School.
James worked at Jarp Industries up until he suffered a stroke in May of 2014. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent with family and friends. James especially enjoyed time spent at his cottage on Pine Lake in Hiles.
James is survived by his mother, Irene Kudronowicz; two sons, Aaron (Laura) Kudronowicz and Ben (Tanya) Kudronowicz; four grandchildren, Hannah, Tyler, Nicole and Dylan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, April 17th, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday following the visitation. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.
The family encourages the community and friends wishing to pay their respects to practice social distancing and keep the State mandates in mind. Please be patient as measures will be taken to practice social distancing during the visitation time.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pride TLC and Ascension Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020