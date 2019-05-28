James "Jim" L. Schweizer



Phelps - James "Jim" L. Schweizer, 77, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born January 27, 1942 in Joliet, Illinois, son of the late Benedict and Agnes (Rapp) Schweizer. On April 4, 1964 he married Diana Rose Hansen in Marion, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death May 3, 2013.



Jim worked for over 30 years as an over the road truck driver with SNE Transportation and some of his hobbies included golfing, snowmobiling and hunting especially elk in Colorado. He was proud that along with his brother, Bob, they were the two longest continuous members of the Bull Falls Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Above all Jim cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include his children, Victoria (James) Fitzgerald, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mary Gunter, Phelps and Brenda (Tom) Bargender, Wausau; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Karen) Schweizer, Oconomowoc, Robert (Annette) Schweizer, Weston and Elizabeth (John) Streeter, Wausau.



Besides his parents and wife, Diana, he was preceded in death by a brother, William.



Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.



A celebration of Jim's life will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 held in Phelps, Wisconsin, location and time to be determined.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 28, 2019