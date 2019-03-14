|
James L. Seidler
Manitowish Waters - James L. Seidler, age 69, formerly of Manitowoc, and currently of Manitowish Waters since September of 2018, went to be with his Lord Saturday evening, March 9, 2019 with his loving wife at his side, after a brief battle with cancer.
Jim was born on March 24, 1949, son of the late Ervin and Lorretta Seidler in Wausau, WI. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1969 and entered into the United States Coast Guard. During his service Jim served two years on the ice breaker USCG Glacier, breaking ice on both North and South Poles. He finished his service in Sheboygan where he met the love of his life; Barb Stock. They were married on October 5, 1973 celebrating 45 years together. Together the couple drove semi-truck to California for twenty years. After they left the road, Jim continued to drive for local warehouses, retiring from K & L Enterprises in Manitowoc. Jim's passion was the gun deer hunting season, bagging a few nice trophies over the years. He also loved feeding birds and other wildlife.
Jim is survived by his wife: Barb; one sister and brother-in-law: Sarah (Greg) Falk; one brother and sister-in-law: Mike (Chrissy) Seidler; three brothers-in-law: David Stock; James Stock; Jonathon Lippert; two sisters-in-law: Sandy Stock; Jean Seidler, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ervin and Loretta Seidler; three brothers: Larry Seidler; Kenneth Seidler; Tom Seidler, all of Wausau.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, 6524 Highway C, Manitowoc. Rev. Kyle Sorenson will officiate with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Seasons of Life Hospice, Woodruff, Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church or Lakeshore Humane Society in Jim's name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family wishes to thank Seasons of Life Hospice for their care and compassion during Jim's final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019