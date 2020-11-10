1/1
James "Jim" Lang
1938 - 2020
Wausau - James L. Lang, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community.

Jim was born on October 31, 1938 in Wausau to the late Ervin and Hilda (Harder) Lang. He grew up on the family farm with his brother Kenneth. and together they enjoyed fishing. Jim graduated from D.C. Everest High School and went on to technical college. He started his nearly 40 year career at the American Can Company, working his way up to become the Plant Superintendent at Lignotech. He also served as president and was an active member of PFMA.

Jim met Nancy Conner while roller skating at the Crystal Rock Ballroom with friends. The two of them were united in marriage on May 7, 1960 during a blizzard with 14" of snow. Together Jim and Nancy raised their three children, Keith, Kevin, and Cindi, on a small farm of their own. Nancy preceded Jim in death on May 15, 2017.

Jim enjoyed spending time at the cottage on Blue Lake in Minocqua. Most weekends you could find him playing Sheephead at the cabin with his family, something he taught all of his grandkids to play. He was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild serving as a lector and recess supervisor when the children attended St. Mark Elementary School. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa who valued time spent with family more than anything.

Jim is survived by his children Kevin (Bobbie) Lang of Minocqua, Keith (Jill) Lang of Plainfield, IL, and Cindi (John) Jaeger of Kronenwetter; brother Kenneth (Karen) Lang of Roscoe, IL; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston. For those that wish to attend, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live-streamed at www.helke.com for those who cannot attend. The Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Living Community, especially Clover Leonard, for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our father.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
