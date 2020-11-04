James Lee Thompson
James Thompson, 67, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
James was born on September 30, 1953 in Tomahawk to the late Harold and Lois (Mott) Thompson. He graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Susan Ann Neja on April 30, 1976 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They raised their three children, Jamie, Joseph, and Jeffrey in Rothschild.
James worked in manufacturing his entire career and was currently employed at Lincolnwood Products in Merrill, Wi. He was a soft spoken, kind and patient man who did anything for anybody - anytime, anywhere. He enjoyed the outdoors kayaking, hiking, and biking with Susan, and hunting and fishing at his cabin with his life-long friends and children. Most important to James were week-long cross-country motorcycle trips with his sons, watching his grandsons play sports and adventures with his granddaughter. He adored his grandchildren and was known as "Grand-daddy T" to his grandsons and "a Handsome fellow to his granddaughter. He was especially looking forward to his new grandson that will arrive any day. He enjoyed listening to music, especially blues, folk, and jazz. Above all, family was most important to James. He loved his family more than words can express.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan, of Rothschild; daughter, Jamie (Erik) Hietpas and their children Garrett and Matthew, Appleton; sons, Joseph (Kathryn) Thompson and their daughter, Josephine, Wausau, and Jeffrey (Kourtnee McDonald) Thompson, and their soon to be baby boy (Grey James Thompson) Rothschild. He is further survived by his siblings, Gail (Rick) Posner, CO, Thomas Thompson, OR, and Teri DeGrand, Green Bay as well as other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Phillip Wolf; and sisters, Lori Thompson, and Jill Thompson.
James' funeral service will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at www.brainardfuneral.com
during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. The Rev. Allan Slowiak from St. Mark Catholic Parish, Rothschild, will officiate. James' service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
James' family extends their gratitude to Dr. Lahren and the ICU nursing and respiratory services staffs at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their care of James during his 10-week stay.