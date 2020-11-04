1/1
James Lee Thompson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Thompson

James Thompson, 67, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

James was born on September 30, 1953 in Tomahawk to the late Harold and Lois (Mott) Thompson. He graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Susan Ann Neja on April 30, 1976 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They raised their three children, Jamie, Joseph, and Jeffrey in Rothschild.

James worked in manufacturing his entire career and was currently employed at Lincolnwood Products in Merrill, Wi. He was a soft spoken, kind and patient man who did anything for anybody - anytime, anywhere. He enjoyed the outdoors kayaking, hiking, and biking with Susan, and hunting and fishing at his cabin with his life-long friends and children. Most important to James were week-long cross-country motorcycle trips with his sons, watching his grandsons play sports and adventures with his granddaughter. He adored his grandchildren and was known as "Grand-daddy T" to his grandsons and "a Handsome fellow to his granddaughter. He was especially looking forward to his new grandson that will arrive any day. He enjoyed listening to music, especially blues, folk, and jazz. Above all, family was most important to James. He loved his family more than words can express.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan, of Rothschild; daughter, Jamie (Erik) Hietpas and their children Garrett and Matthew, Appleton; sons, Joseph (Kathryn) Thompson and their daughter, Josephine, Wausau, and Jeffrey (Kourtnee McDonald) Thompson, and their soon to be baby boy (Grey James Thompson) Rothschild. He is further survived by his siblings, Gail (Rick) Posner, CO, Thomas Thompson, OR, and Teri DeGrand, Green Bay as well as other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Phillip Wolf; and sisters, Lori Thompson, and Jill Thompson.

James' funeral service will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. The Rev. Allan Slowiak from St. Mark Catholic Parish, Rothschild, will officiate. James' service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

James' family extends their gratitude to Dr. Lahren and the ICU nursing and respiratory services staffs at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their care of James during his 10-week stay.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
live-streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved