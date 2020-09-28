James Michael Scholfield
Lakeside, CA - James Michael Scholfield, 67, of Lakeside, California passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Villages Rehab & Nursing Center in The Villages, FL.
James was born on March 14, 1953 in La Jolla, CA to William E. and Jean (O'Neill) Schofield. James was vacationing with his brother Robert when he was unable to return to California due to the corona virus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother William T. Scholfield; and his sister Sally O. (Honeycutt) Leach. He is survived by his sister Delia Belanger; his brothers Robert (Linda) Scholfield and David Bruce Scholfield, all of whom reside in Florida, and a twin brother Timothy J. Scholfield of San Diego, CA.
There will be a family gathering at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com