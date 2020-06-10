James P. Albright
Weston - James "Jim" Albright, 73, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held in the Fall of 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. A full obituary will be published prior to funeral services.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.