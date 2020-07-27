James Parkinson
Mosinee - James Parkinson, 64, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wausau Manor.
Jim was born July 12, 1956, in Wausau, the son of the late Galen and Beverly (Stensberg) Parkinson.
Jim was a 1974 graduate of Mosinee High School and studied music at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Jim spent most of his life in Eau Claire, where he worked as a car salesman for Paulson Auto Sales. For the past 10 years, Jim lived in Mosinee, and helped his parents, so they were able to continue living in their Mosinee home.
Jim was very musically inclined. He was a magnificent trumpet player. Over the years, Jim enjoyed fishing with his dad Parky and his brother Jeff. High School classmates will always remember Jim for his incredible wit and creative sense of humor. Jim could bring a smile or a huge laugh to anyone. He was also a remarkable storyteller.
Survivors include a brother-in-law, Chuck Wirsbinski, Mosinee; a niece, Evan (Phil) Sorenson and a nephew, Isaac Wirsbinski, both of Madison. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Beverly Parkinson, his brother, Jeff Parkinson, and his sister, Gail Wirsbinski.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestfh.com