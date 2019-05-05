|
|
James R. Compton Jr.
Boiling Springs, PA. - James R. Compton Jr., 100, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away April 12th, 2019. He was born on the family farm in Ozan, Arkansas, on February 14th, 1919. He was the 5th child of James and Cora (Hooker) Compton. His parents, step mother, and bothers Wendell, Newman (died in infancy), sisters Cue, Mary Emily, Irene and Deronda have preceded his death.
He graduated from Nashville High school in Nashville, Arkansas in 1938. He attended Chillicothe Business College before being drafted in the Army in 1941. After receiving his commission, he served as a Medical Supply Officer stationed in Mobile, Alabama. Here he met and married Marjorie Kester, an Army Nurse, on March 25, 1944. They had their first daughter Susan in 1945.
After discharged from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant the family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he continued his education in Industrial Management. Their second daughter, Janet was born in 1946. Shortly afterwards the family moved to Boiling Springs, PA to live with his in-laws. The family expanded with James in 1947, Emily in 1951 and Doris in 1952.
Using the GI Bill he continued his education for farm/orchard business. He partnered with his father- in- law starting 'Kester and Compton' a business that raised, processed and distributed fresh and frozen fruit to the bakery trade in Harrisburg/York/Lancaster areas. The partnership lasted 10 years until his father in-law retired. He continued the business as 'Compton's Apple Service' and included fresh/frozen sour cherries, apple butter, cider and fresh and frozen pumpkin. Using locally sourced potatoes he started 'Compton's Potato Chips' a company to delivery fresh potato chips to homes. After 10 years of self-employment he closed these businesses.
He ran an Atlantic Service station for 1 year before accepting a position as Field Auditor for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and retired from there after 16 years of service.
During his life he constructed the cider press building to make cider and build his own cold storage and freezer to store apples and frozen processed fruits. He build his Sears Kit house in 1956, learned to fly, rebuild a Taylorcraft airplane, became a goat farmer and took water coloring paint lessons. He painted from memory events in his life and from photos. He was always interested in learning and teaching.
He and Marjorie (died 2002) enjoyed traveling whether by car/camper or plane. They spent 8 years wintering in Lake Wales, FL. He was a long time member for the First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, PA and had many roles including Sunday School teacher/ Deacon/ Elder/ Usher.
He was able to stay independent in his own apartment (in the residence of his son and daughter-in law) with assistance as needed from his family.
He is survived by his 5 children. Susan Stecher, Harrisburg, PA; Janet (Tom) Ivey, Wausau, WI; James (Marcia) Compton III, Boiling Springs, PA; Emily Compton and Doris Compton, both of Carlisle, PA. He is further survived 5 Grandchildren: Margo (Tracy) Swedlund, Medford, WI; Megan (Paul) Westerberg, Alexandria MN; Wendy (Charles) Armstrong, Holly Springs, NC; Debbie (Ramin) Amiri, Glen Cove, NY and Ted (Dana) Compton, Fairfax Station, VA, and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by many extended families and friends. Many out of town family and friends were able to attend his 100th Birthday Celebration. A celebration of life will be at the First Presbyterian Church, Carlisle PA on May 11th at 2 PM. Interment scheduled at Indian Town Gap on Monday May 13th with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, PA. 17013
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019