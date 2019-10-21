|
James R. Dickinson
Wausau - James R. Dickinson, 70, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 30, 1949 in Marshfield, son of Catherine (Wilson) Dickinson, Wausau and the late Russell Dickinson. On March 1, 1975, he married Beth Sandberg in Mount Prospect, IL. Survivors include, his loving wife of 44 years, Beth; his mother, Catherine Dickinson, Wausau; his daughter, Mary Dickinson, Oak Forest, IL; his siblings, Michael (Carol Heller) Dickinson, Merrill, Barbara (Mark) Tuft, Wausau, Timothy (Julie) Dickinson, Weston, and Richard (Shari) Dickinson, Merrill; his brother-in-law, Lloyd Jacobs, Athens, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; and one sister, Rachele Jacobs. All of whom he loved very much.
James was a graduate of UW-Platteville in Civil Engineering. Previous to retirement, he had worked at Chicago Bridge and Iron, Marathon County Hwy Dept. and Central Wisconsin Engineers and Architects.
Jim enjoyed watching football and rooting for the Packers. He really loved going "up North". He enjoyed the peace and quiet, good times with his family and friends, going on ATV and pontoon rides, doing various home projects, and watching the wildlife, especially the hummingbirds at his feeder there.
Jim's second family was the Elks. He loved the local lodge, went through the Chairs and truly believed in their guiding principles of justice, brotherly love, and fidelity, as well as the importance of service and charity. He recently served on two state committees, went to the state conferences and several national conventions.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Church of St. Anne, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. The services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with an Elk's Lodge of Sorrows ceremony, and lunch to follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in James' name with the Wausau Elks Lodge 248.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019