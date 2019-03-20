Resources
James Roman Shnowske

Mosinee - James Roman Shnowske, 61, Mosinee, went home to be with his Lord on March 16th. He spent his last days in his favorite spot in the world- his home- surrounded by close loved ones.

Jim felt most alive flying, tinkering in his shop, playing the guitar, or exploring the outdoors. His adventures were shared by his wife, Sandra, and children Kristin and Avery.

His family invites you to celebrate his life on Sunday, May 5th at Pinewood Supper Club, in Mosinee. Stop in and visit from noon until 3pm. Bring a favorite memory, or moment spent with Jim to share with his family and friends.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
